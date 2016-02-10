Dr. Chad Bone, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Bone, DC
Overview
Dr. Chad Bone, DC is a Chiropractor in Surfside Beach, SC. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Bone works at
Locations
Align Chiropractic & Massage640 Highway 17 S Ste E, Surfside Beach, SC 29575 Directions (843) 945-4087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best Chiropractor and Massage therapist at the beach. Takes time to talk with you, and help you understand what you have going on and how he can help. Great results!
About Dr. Chad Bone, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bone works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bone.
