Chad Bauman, FNP-BC
Overview
Chad Bauman, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Steubenville, OH.
Chad Bauman works at
Locations
Children's Diagnostic Center401 Market St, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
About Chad Bauman, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1588086078
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
