Overview

Chad Baribeau, PT is a Physical Therapist in Aurora, MN. 

Chad Baribeau works at Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic (Aurora) in Aurora, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic
    5211 Highway 110, Aurora, MN 55705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Chad Baribeau, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1508185463
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Northern Pines (Aurora)

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chad Baribeau, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chad Baribeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chad Baribeau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Chad Baribeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chad Baribeau works at Essentia Health-Northern Pines Clinic (Aurora) in Aurora, MN. View the full address on Chad Baribeau’s profile.

    Chad Baribeau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chad Baribeau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chad Baribeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chad Baribeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

