Dr. Chad Baker, OD
Dr. Chad Baker, OD is an Optometrist in Edwardsville, IL.
Clarkson Eyecare6663 Edwardsville Crossing Dr Ste B, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (844) 206-8757
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Optometry
- English
- 1932199585
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
