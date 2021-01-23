See All Physicians Assistants in El Paso, TX
Cesar Morales, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Cesar Morales, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX. 

Locations

    200 Lisbon St, El Paso, TX 79905 (915) 630-5145
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 23, 2021
    Not my Doctor but my mother’s! I have not had the pleasure to see him interact with my mother but my sister absolutely “RAVES” about him and his very excellent “bed side manner”. He listens to my advanced age mother with infinite attention and explains any prognosis well to her and to my sister. Very rare to see a provider like him, in my experience. Very grateful for his attention to detail and HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM
    About Cesar Morales, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205368586
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
