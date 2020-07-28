Cerrissa Hugie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cerrissa Hugie, APRN
Offers telehealth
Cerrissa Hugie, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Columbia, SC.
Southeastern Community Development Home Health Care Corporation1053 Center St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (800) 491-0909
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Cerrissa Hugie. She does a great job. Her practice, Compass Health Of Charleston, is a completely different story. Several times, the meds I was prescribed weren’t called in after my appointment. When I try to utilize the patient portal no one responds. This has caused me to have to abruptly stop a medication three times. If you call Compass, after waiting usually at least 30 minutes, you get to talk to a person in another state who knows nothing about Cerrissa or the Compass Charleston Office and can’t help you resolve the issue, only relay messages. The local office does not answer the phone. It’s really a shame that she’s so wonderful but the practice is awful. Cerrissa is 100% worth the trouble, just know up front about her office’s issues.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538695846
Cerrissa Hugie accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cerrissa Hugie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Cerrissa Hugie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cerrissa Hugie.
