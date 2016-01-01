Dr. Cerella Rainey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rainey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cerella Rainey, OD
Overview
Dr. Cerella Rainey, OD is an Optometrist in Ellicott City, MD.
Dr. Rainey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Myeyedr.10050 Baltimore National Pike Ste F100, Ellicott City, MD 21042 Directions (410) 461-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rainey?
About Dr. Cerella Rainey, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1003083486
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rainey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rainey works at
Dr. Rainey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.