Celine Villariz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Celine Villariz, NP
Overview
Celine Villariz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Celine Villariz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Erik W Gunderson MD PA8410 W Thomas Rd Ste 138, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 845-0137Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Celine Villariz?
About Celine Villariz, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013268630
Frequently Asked Questions
Celine Villariz accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Celine Villariz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Celine Villariz works at
2 patients have reviewed Celine Villariz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celine Villariz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celine Villariz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celine Villariz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.