Celice Korsten
Overview
Celice Korsten is a Clinical Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Celice Korsten works at
Locations
Envision Psychology11201 N Tatum Blvd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 390-2254
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Korsten has been instrumental to my change of course of my high conflict situation that has been ongoing for years. Dr. Korsten has been extremely impactful of my journey toward a postive and healthier outlook and relationship by providing and guiding me with a variety of techniques, knowledge, philosophy, viewpoints and tools in order to cultivate healthier dialogue and outlook for my family. She genuinely cares for her patients. I wish I had her in my life years ago. Because of Dr. Korsten I can finally see the forest for the trees and for that I am forever thankful for having her in my life.
About Celice Korsten
Clinical Psychology
English
NPI: 1235626565
Frequently Asked Questions
Celice Korsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Celice Korsten. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celice Korsten.
