Celia Wolf, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Celia Wolf, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. 

Celia Wolf works at Hillcrest Family Health Centers of San Diego in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hillcrest Family Health Centers of San Diego
    4094 4th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 515-2545
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Mrs. Wolf is one of the kindness person there is! She will listen, asked specific questions always concerned about my progress by giving me new ideas on how to handle our facing life! I will always be thankful to have met Mrs. Wolf
    FP — Aug 24, 2021
    About Celia Wolf, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245635564
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Celia Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Celia Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Celia Wolf works at Hillcrest Family Health Centers of San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Celia Wolf’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Celia Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celia Wolf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celia Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celia Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

