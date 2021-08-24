Celia Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Celia Wolf, RN
Celia Wolf, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Celia Wolf works at
Hillcrest Family Health Centers of San Diego4094 4th Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 515-2545
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Mrs. Wolf is one of the kindness person there is! She will listen, asked specific questions always concerned about my progress by giving me new ideas on how to handle our facing life! I will always be thankful to have met Mrs. Wolf
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245635564
Celia Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Celia Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celia Wolf.
