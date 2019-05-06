Celia Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Celia Morse, APN
Celia Morse, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Vanderbilt Medical Group2002 Richard Jones Rd Ste B300, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 386-6200
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Very thorough and listens well. Spent time explaining details. High energy and appropriately positive.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942355748
Celia Morse accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Celia Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Celia Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celia Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celia Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celia Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.