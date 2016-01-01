See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Celia Jones, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Celia Jones, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Celia Jones works at southwest medical associates in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lovelace Medical Group - Irving
    4420 Irving Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-6300
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    About Celia Jones, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134640915
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Celia Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Celia Jones works at southwest medical associates in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Celia Jones’s profile.

    Celia Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Celia Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celia Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celia Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

