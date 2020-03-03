Celia Cantor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Celia Cantor, MA
Celia Cantor, MA is a Counselor in Madison, AL.
Celia Cantor works at
Locations
Melanie Cole LLC190 Lime Quarry Rd Ste 116, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 461-8896
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She listens and explains things very well. She has over 20 years experience.
About Celia Cantor, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1366530776
Celia Cantor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Celia Cantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Celia Cantor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celia Cantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celia Cantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celia Cantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.