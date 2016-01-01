Dr. Burke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celia Burke, PHD
Overview
Dr. Celia Burke, PHD is a Counselor in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Burke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Celia A. Burke Ph.d. LLC3037 NW 63rd St Ste 105, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 843-2303
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burke?
About Dr. Celia Burke, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1366491979
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burke works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.