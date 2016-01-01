Celeste Weber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Celeste Weber, APRN
Overview
Celeste Weber, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Waterbury, CT.
Celeste Weber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Staywell Health Center80 Phoenix Ave, Waterbury, CT 06702 Directions (203) 756-8021Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Celeste Weber?
About Celeste Weber, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831531607
Frequently Asked Questions
Celeste Weber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Celeste Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Celeste Weber works at
3 patients have reviewed Celeste Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Celeste Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celeste Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celeste Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.