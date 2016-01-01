See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Celena Condon, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Celena Condon, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Celena Condon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Celena Condon works at University Of Kentucky ER in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Christopher Clark, APRN
Christopher Clark, APRN
6 (3)
View Profile
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
Julianne Ewen, ARNP
8 (6)
View Profile
Molly Hawley, APRN
Molly Hawley, APRN
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uk Albert B. Chandler Hospital - Pavilion A - Radiology
    1000 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5901
  2. 2
    Chevy Chase Primary Care
    330 Romany Rd # 100, Lexington, KY 40502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 269-7337
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Celena Condon?

    Photo: Celena Condon, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Celena Condon, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Celena Condon to family and friends

    Celena Condon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Celena Condon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Celena Condon, APRN.

    About Celena Condon, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063981231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Kentucky University, Master of Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Celena Condon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Celena Condon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Celena Condon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Celena Condon works at University Of Kentucky ER in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Celena Condon’s profile.

    Celena Condon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Celena Condon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Celena Condon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Celena Condon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Celena Condon, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.