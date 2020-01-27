See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Cedric Wood, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Cedric Wood, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from 1976.

Dr. Wood works at Dallas Office in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas Office
    7424 Greenville Ave Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 394-4040
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2020
    I interviewed four different therapist and chose Dr. Wood based on this extensive expertise and knowledge. I am glad I did because Dr. Wood is a seasoned therapist that has helped me improving my communication skills and avoiding disaster in dealing with kids, friends, and coworker. Maybe this is not for everyone, but before my appointments, I often listen to communication skills audiobooks (during my commute), then discuss what I have learned with Dr. Wood and act out specific examples. If you are open minded to try this as well, I suggest asking Dr. Wood for book recommendations. I found that this is the best way to transform passive knowledge into active communication skills. When I do not have enough time to prepare in this way, we discuss past events or possible future or reoccurring events. I found no matter how the time is spent, my meetings with Dr. Wood are worth every minute and penny.
    Thomas — Jan 27, 2020
    About Dr. Cedric Wood, PHD

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1427266006
    Education & Certifications

    • 1976
    • The University of Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cedric Wood, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.