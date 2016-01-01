Dr. Cedric Pritchett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Pritchett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cedric Pritchett, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Pritchett works at
Locations
Nemours Children s Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 2, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cedric Pritchett, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1932261252
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pritchett works at
Dr. Pritchett has seen patients for Adenoidectomy, Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pritchett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchett, there are benefits to both methods.