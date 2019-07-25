Dr. Cecily Resnick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecily Resnick, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cecily Resnick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Encinitas, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1991 Village Pkwy Ste 2E2, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 445-3737
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In just a few visits, she helped me work through some deeply buried childhood issues. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cecily Resnick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1023122579
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Resnick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Resnick accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Resnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resnick.
