Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC
Overview
Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC is a Chiropractor in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Yee works at
Locations
-
1
Cecilia Yee, Dc, PC1068 Hicksville Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-0242Tuesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yee?
I have been seeing Dr. Yee for NAET treatments for a year and a half and my son has been treated for over a year too. She has changed our lives and health for the better. Dr. Yee is a very caring doctor and treats her patients with respect, kindness, and compassion. She has helped us overcome so many allergies and health issues. I honestly do not know what we would do without her and NAET treatments. Thank you so much, Dr. Yee!
About Dr. Cecilia Yee, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1689751745
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yee works at
Dr. Yee speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.