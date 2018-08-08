Cecilia Kasbohm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cecilia Kasbohm, CNP
Overview
Cecilia Kasbohm, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Cecilia Kasbohm works at
Locations
St. Luke's Health Care Clinic999 W Amador Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88005 Directions (575) 556-9681
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Cecilia was very informative and easy to listen to, I highly recommend her to anyone needing someone to talk to and she actually listens instead of trying to push medications.
About Cecilia Kasbohm, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588172290
Cecilia Kasbohm accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cecilia Kasbohm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cecilia Kasbohm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cecilia Kasbohm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecilia Kasbohm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecilia Kasbohm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.