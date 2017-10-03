Cecilia Jacobs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cecilia Jacobs, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cecilia Jacobs, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fairborn, OH.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2188 Gateway Dr, Fairborn, OH 45324 Directions (937) 320-5859
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr. Jacobs office for over a year. I look forward to each one of my sessions. Dr. Jacobs is a very compassionate Dr. who always has my best interest in mind. She is very attentive, insightful, and follows up/through with prior conversations. She has opened my mind up to numerous strategies to make my life more productive for myself and others around me. I highly recommend Dr. Jacobs.
About Cecilia Jacobs, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cecilia Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cecilia Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Cecilia Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cecilia Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecilia Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecilia Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.