Cecilia Addams, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cecilia Addams, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Locations
Stephen M. Pumphrey Licensed Clinical Social Workers Inc.23201 Mill Creek Dr Ste 220, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 678-9530
Compassionate Counseling Services232 W Main St Ste 101, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (949) 678-9530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen a few marriage therapists and Ceci by far got through to us. My husband still backtracks on her advice given to us. She truly listens to both sides, does not side with anyone who's wrong or right. She is very knowledgeable in her field.
About Cecilia Addams, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian
- 1407074008
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Marymount University
