Cecil Dollison
Offers telehealth
Cecil Dollison is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.
Cecil Dollison works at
Levi H Lehv MD PC1349 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions (718) 975-2270
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is patient Reassuring and thorough
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043530769
Cecil Dollison accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cecil Dollison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Cecil Dollison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cecil Dollison.
