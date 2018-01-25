See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Cecil Dollison

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Cecil Dollison is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Cecil Dollison works at AMERIHEALTH GROUP in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Levi H Lehv MD PC
    1349 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-2270
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2018
    He is patient Reassuring and thorough
    — Jan 25, 2018
    Photo: Cecil Dollison
    About Cecil Dollison

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043530769
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cecil Dollison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cecil Dollison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cecil Dollison works at AMERIHEALTH GROUP in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Cecil Dollison’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Cecil Dollison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cecil Dollison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecil Dollison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecil Dollison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

