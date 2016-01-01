Cecelia Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cecelia Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cecelia Smith, NP
Overview
Cecelia Smith, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Cecelia Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Glendale2240 E 53rd St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 972-9739
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cecelia Smith?
About Cecelia Smith, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1962588657
Frequently Asked Questions
Cecelia Smith accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Cecelia Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Cecelia Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cecelia Smith works at
Cecelia Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cecelia Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecelia Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecelia Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.