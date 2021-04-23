Cecelia Rountree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cecelia Rountree
Overview
Cecelia Rountree is a Physician Assistant in Virginia Beach, VA.
Cecelia Rountree works at
Locations
First Colonial Family Practice and Urgent Care Center1120 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-2333
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cecelia Rountree?
Awesome, very caring & attentive. Well professional with her work.
About Cecelia Rountree
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174798151
Frequently Asked Questions
Cecelia Rountree has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cecelia Rountree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecelia Rountree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecelia Rountree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.