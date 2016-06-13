See All Counselors in Lakewood, CO
Cecelia Keelin, LPC

Counseling
5 (3)
Overview

Cecelia Keelin, LPC is a Counselor in Lakewood, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1880 S Pierce St Ste 6, Lakewood, CO 80232 (303) 908-8677
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 13, 2016
    Best therapst I would ever want and ask for!! She is awesome at what she does and is extremely professional as well as someone who cares about the well being of her clients. Definitly, wouldn't leave her for any other therapst!!
    Rrawrr24 in Lakewood, CO. — Jun 13, 2016
    Photo: Cecelia Keelin, LPC
    About Cecelia Keelin, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790873396
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cecelia Keelin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cecelia Keelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Cecelia Keelin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cecelia Keelin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cecelia Keelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cecelia Keelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
