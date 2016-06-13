Cecelia Keelin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cecelia Keelin, LPC
Overview
Cecelia Keelin, LPC is a Counselor in Lakewood, CO.
Locations
- 1 1880 S Pierce St Ste 6, Lakewood, CO 80232 Directions (303) 908-8677
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Best therapst I would ever want and ask for!! She is awesome at what she does and is extremely professional as well as someone who cares about the well being of her clients. Definitly, wouldn't leave her for any other therapst!!
About Cecelia Keelin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1790873396
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
