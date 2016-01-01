Cearra Prejean, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cearra Prejean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cearra Prejean, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Cearra Prejean works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gould Family Practice11811 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 190, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (713) 379-7360
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cearra Prejean?
About Cearra Prejean, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023550175
Frequently Asked Questions
Cearra Prejean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cearra Prejean accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cearra Prejean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cearra Prejean works at
5 patients have reviewed Cearra Prejean. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cearra Prejean.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cearra Prejean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cearra Prejean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.