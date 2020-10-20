Catlain Kinsey, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catlain Kinsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catlain Kinsey, LMHC is a Counselor in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Antioch University.
Catlain A. Kinsey, MA LMHC6869 Woodlawn Ave Ne, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 641-1187
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Catlain is a wonderful human, and has made a huge impact on my life. I could not recommend her enough, especially if you are dealing with the effects of trauma.
- Antioch University
Catlain Kinsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catlain Kinsey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catlain Kinsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Catlain Kinsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catlain Kinsey.
