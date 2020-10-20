See All Counselors in Seattle, WA
Catlain Kinsey, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Catlain Kinsey, LMHC is a Counselor in Seattle, WA. They graduated from Antioch University.

Catlain Kinsey works at Kinsey Counseling LLC in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catlain A. Kinsey, MA LMHC
    6869 Woodlawn Ave Ne, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 641-1187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 20, 2020
    Catlain is a wonderful human, and has made a huge impact on my life. I could not recommend her enough, especially if you are dealing with the effects of trauma.
    About Catlain Kinsey, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1376846881
    Education & Certifications

    • Antioch University
    Primary Care
