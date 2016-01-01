See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Colorado Springs, CO
Cathy Willis, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Cathy Willis, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Cathy Willis, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Colorado Springs, CO. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    2985 Broadmoor Valley Rd # 10, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 471-8825
  2. 2
    212 Washington St # B, Monument, CO 80132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 471-8825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Related Disorders
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Related Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cathy Willis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cathy Willis, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Cathy Willis, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cathy Willis to family and friends

    Cathy Willis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cathy Willis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cathy Willis, LMFT.

    About Cathy Willis, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528150992
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cathy Willis, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathy Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cathy Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cathy Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Cathy Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathy Willis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathy Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathy Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cathy Willis, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.