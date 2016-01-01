Cathy Willis, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathy Willis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cathy Willis, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cathy Willis, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Colorado Springs, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2985 Broadmoor Valley Rd # 10, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 471-8825
- 2 212 Washington St # B, Monument, CO 80132 Directions (719) 471-8825
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Cathy Willis, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1528150992
Education & Certifications
- Evans Army Community Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Cathy Willis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cathy Willis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Cathy Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Cathy Willis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathy Willis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathy Willis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.