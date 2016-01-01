Cathy Terry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Cathy Terry, MFT
Overview
Cathy Terry, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Monrovia, CA.
Locations
- 1 505 W Foothill Blvd, Monrovia, CA 91016 Directions (626) 357-8188
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Cathy Terry, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cathy Terry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathy Terry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cathy Terry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathy Terry.
