Cathy Pinter, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Cathy Pinter, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Milwaukee, WI. 

Cathy Pinter works at Cathy M. Pinter, LLC in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cathy M. Pinter, LLC
    250 E Wisconsin Ave Ste 1800, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (414) 289-7154
    Psychiatric Consultants & Therapists-milwaukee
    229 E Wisconsin Ave Ste 500, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (414) 224-3737

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2017
    Very happy with Cathy - My wife and I have been seeing her for about two years now, originally my wife was receiving therapy on her own, I started joining her and we've been doing couple's therapy ever since. She is warm and understanding, but doesn't shy away from bringing up issues when she sees them or speaking her mind. Definitely would have stuck with therapy earlier in my life had I started seeing Cathy.
    Milwaukee, WI — Jun 02, 2017
    About Cathy Pinter, LMFT

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English
    1851310106
