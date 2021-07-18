Cathy Christensen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cathy Christensen
Overview
Cathy Christensen is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Houshang Semino MD3030 E Cactus Rd Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 558-9814
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cathy Christensen?
Cathy is extremely helpful and knowledgeable. She is caring and encouraged me to advocate for myself.
About Cathy Christensen
- Counseling
- English
- 1932216884
Frequently Asked Questions
Cathy Christensen accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathy Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cathy Christensen works at
3 patients have reviewed Cathy Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathy Christensen.
