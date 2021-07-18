See All Counselors in Phoenix, AZ
Cathy Christensen

Counseling
5 (3)
Overview

Cathy Christensen is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. 

Cathy Christensen works at Houshang Semino MD in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houshang Semino MD
    3030 E Cactus Rd Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 558-9814
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Cathy is extremely helpful and knowledgeable. She is caring and encouraged me to advocate for myself.
    LaTanya — Jul 18, 2021
    About Cathy Christensen

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1932216884
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cathy Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cathy Christensen works at Houshang Semino MD in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Cathy Christensen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Cathy Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cathy Christensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cathy Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cathy Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

