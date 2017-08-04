Cathryn Plummer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Cathryn Plummer, ARNP
Cathryn Plummer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Puyallup, WA.
MultiCare Frederickson Clinic5612 176th St E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions (253) 792-6652
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
My daughter absolutely loves Cathryn. She has a complex medical history for her short 6 years of life. Cathryn has done a wonderful job managing her conditions and referring when medically indicated and appropriate. She is personable, knows what she is talking about, has a passion for children, and is thorough. My daughter was excited that Cathryn made her questions feel just as important as mine. Previous providers wouldn't allow her to speak or only addressed me. She is a breath of fresh air!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
