Cathleen Niedermayer, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cathleen Niedermayer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Cathleen Niedermayer works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erie County Medical Center
    462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 650-9760
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    
    About Cathleen Niedermayer, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548577539
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Primary Care
