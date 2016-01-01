See All Hospitalists in Sacramento, CA
Cathleen Encarnacion, PA

Hospital Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Cathleen Encarnacion, PA is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis.

Cathleen Encarnacion works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3304
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 537-5079
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2585
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Disease
Endovascular Procedure
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Carotid Artery Disease
Endovascular Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon

About Cathleen Encarnacion, PA

Specialties
  • Hospital Medicine
Specialties
11 years of experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English, Tagalog
  • English, Tagalog
Languages Spoken
1659719599
  • 1659719599
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of California, Davis
Medical Education

