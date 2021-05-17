Dr. Cathleen Connolly, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathleen Connolly, PHD is a Counselor in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 900 Beach Blvd Ste 930, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 376-3800
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I saw Dr. Connolly for a while for OCD. I was very comfortable with her and felt like we made some strong breakthroughs. She doesn’t judge, doesn’t seem phased by anything you tell her and seems to really care about helping you hit your goals.
About Dr. Cathleen Connolly, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1437307956
Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes.
Dr. Connolly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.