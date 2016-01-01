Cathleen Carlson, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cathleen Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cathleen Carlson, MFT
Cathleen Carlson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Cathleen A. Carlson Psycotherapy18051 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504 Directions (310) 343-2166
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- Didi Hersch Mental Health Center and Harborview Community Service Center
- Antioch Univesity, Los Angeles
Cathleen Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cathleen Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
