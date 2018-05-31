Catherine Winchester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Winchester, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Catherine Winchester, PSY is a Psychologist in Peabody, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5 Essex Green Dr Ste 22, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-5517
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Winchester?
Caring and knowledgeable
About Catherine Winchester, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1366506479
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Winchester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Winchester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Catherine Winchester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Winchester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Winchester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Winchester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.