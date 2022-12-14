See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Catherine Weathers, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Catherine Weathers, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Catherine Weathers works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH.

Locations

    Mercy Medical Associates
    Mercy Medical Associates
5525 Marie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248
(513) 981-5463
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I have been a patient of Catherine's for several years, and she has my full trust and confidence. After moving to the area, it took me awhile to find someone that saw me as a person first, and not just a time slot on the schedule. I can't imagine not having Catherine involved in my healthcare.
    Keith Riggs — Dec 14, 2022
    About Catherine Weathers, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811315427
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Weathers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Weathers works at Mercy Medical Associates in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Catherine Weathers’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Catherine Weathers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Weathers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Weathers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Weathers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

