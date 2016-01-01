Catherine Tumbleson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Tumbleson, PA-C
Catherine Tumbleson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Catherine Tumbleson works at
Locations
Doctors Care Carolina Forest200 Middleburg Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 903-6650
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Catherine Tumbleson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841608775
Catherine Tumbleson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Tumbleson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Tumbleson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Tumbleson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Tumbleson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Tumbleson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.