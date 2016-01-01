Catherine Tucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Tucker, LMFT
Overview
Catherine Tucker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
- 1 2301 J St Ste 203, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 267-9943
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Catherine Tucker, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1356599039
Frequently Asked Questions
