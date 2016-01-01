Dr. Catherine Stevenson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Stevenson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Fellowship in Child Psychology - University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
Marriage and Family Counseling of Plano1721 W Plano Pkwy Ste 107, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (214) 577-8191
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1528169547
- Fellowship in Child Psychology - University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University of North Texas
Dr. Stevenson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.