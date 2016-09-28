Dr. Spayd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Spayd, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Spayd, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Duncansville, PA.
Locations
Catherine Selth Spayd Phd PC841 3rd Ave, Duncansville, PA 16635 Directions (814) 693-0617
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spayd?
Highly respected, Very professional, Comfortable environment, Zero wait time - always prompt, Beneficial to patients. Office staff - very knowledgable and friendly
About Dr. Catherine Spayd, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1902076540
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spayd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spayd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Spayd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spayd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spayd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spayd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.