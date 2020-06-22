See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Albuquerque, NM
Catherine Soller, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Catherine Soller, NP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Catherine Soller, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Oakland University, Michigan.

Catherine Soller works at MDVIP - Albuquerque, New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sage Specialty Care
    7123 Prospect Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 369-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Adrenal Hyperplasia
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction
Adrenal Hyperplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Hyperfunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Calcium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus - Diabetes Mellitus - Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Neurogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes, Neonatal - Congenital Hypothyroidism - Congenital Glaucoma - Hepatic Fibrosis - Polycystic Kidneys Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Insulin Therapy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Catherine Soller?

    Jun 22, 2020
    Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
    — Jun 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Catherine Soller, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Catherine Soller, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Catherine Soller to family and friends

    Catherine Soller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Catherine Soller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Catherine Soller, NP.

    About Catherine Soller, NP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528290558
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oakland University, Michigan
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Madonna University Of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Soller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Soller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Soller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Soller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Soller works at MDVIP - Albuquerque, New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Catherine Soller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Catherine Soller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Soller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Soller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Soller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Catherine Soller, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.