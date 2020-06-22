Catherine Soller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Soller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Soller, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Catherine Soller, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Oakland University, Michigan.
Catherine Soller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sage Specialty Care7123 Prospect Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 369-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Premera Blue Cross
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Catherine Soller?
Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
About Catherine Soller, NP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528290558
Education & Certifications
- Oakland University, Michigan
- Madonna University Of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Catherine Soller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Soller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Soller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Catherine Soller works at
4 patients have reviewed Catherine Soller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Soller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Soller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Soller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.