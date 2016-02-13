Dr. Rees has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Rees, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Rees, PHD is a Counselor in Austin, TX.
Dr. Rees works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling Associates-austin1600 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 454-3685Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rees?
Kind, sensitive, gives you the feeling that there is hope even when you don't think there is any. Willing to go the extra mile with you and for you. Definetly a one of a kind Doctor and I've see a few. Cares not only about you but what is going on around you.
About Dr. Catherine Rees, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1134280944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rees accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rees works at
Dr. Rees has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.