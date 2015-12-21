Catherine Raff, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Raff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Catherine Raff, FNP
Overview
Catherine Raff, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Catherine Raff works at
Locations
Kingsport Medical Center737 E Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-7922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best Dr, I couldn't have chosen a better one.
About Catherine Raff, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578567004
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tn-Msn
Catherine Raff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Catherine Raff accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Catherine Raff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Catherine Raff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Raff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Raff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Raff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.