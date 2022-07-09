Dr. Quinn-Kerins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Quinn-Kerins, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Quinn-Kerins, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Norristown, PA.
Locations
Fair View Counseling Center P.c.2960 W Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19403 Directions (610) 631-9298
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
It's all in her caring voice. A sensitive, understanding and empathetic professional who does not limit choice of language/comments and provides input to consider. 5 star all the way!!
About Dr. Catherine Quinn-Kerins, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881751485
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn-Kerins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn-Kerins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn-Kerins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn-Kerins.
