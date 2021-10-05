See All Physicians Assistants in Myrtle Beach, SC
Catherine Poston, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Catherine Poston, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Catherine Poston, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.

Catherine Poston works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Health Specialists
    4591 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-5929
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    I have seen Catherine Poston several times and I find her to be patient, caring, a pleasure to talk with. I feel very lucky to have found her . The entire office staff is friendly, easy going and I never feel rushed.
    Maureen — Oct 05, 2021
    About Catherine Poston, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871844183
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • N/A
    Medical Education
    • Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Catherine Poston, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Catherine Poston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Catherine Poston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Catherine Poston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Catherine Poston works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Catherine Poston’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Catherine Poston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Catherine Poston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Catherine Poston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Catherine Poston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

