Catherine Poston, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Catherine Poston works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.