Dr. Catherine O'Hayer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine O'Hayer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Catherine O'Hayer, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center
Dr. O'Hayer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Psychiatry Associates33 S 9th St Ste 210-C, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Psychiatry Associates1100 Walnut St Ste 603, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Hayer?
About Dr. Catherine O'Hayer, PHD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1255516811
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Hayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Hayer works at
Dr. O'Hayer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.